May 11 (Reuters) - Lattice Biologics Ltd:

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS UPDATE

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD - ADDITION OF CHAD GREEN, RRT, TO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TEAM FOR COVID-19 PHASE 1 TRIAL

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE SUPPLY RESTRICTIONS OR SCALABITY ISSUES TO COMPLETE PHASE 1 TRIALS FOR COVID-19

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS- LAUNCHED ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS IN Q2 FOR DENTAL MARKET WITH ADDITIONAL FACILITY EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY AUGUST