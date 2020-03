BRIEF-Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Initial Recruitment Of Patients For A Phase 1 Clinical Trial To Access Safety And Efficacy Of Amnioboost For Treatment Of COVID-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Lattice Biologics Ltd:

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ANNOUNCES INITIAL RECRUITMENT OF PATIENTS FOR A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ACCESS SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF AMNIOBOOST FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD - INITIAL PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN TRIAL WILL BE LIMITED TO 10 PATIENTS AND CONDUCTED IN SEATTLE AREA

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD - CO WAS NAMED IN STATEMENT OF CLAIM FILED FORMER CFO, FOR WRONGFUL DISMISSAL IN AMOUNT OF $2.5 MILLION

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS - CO AND PLAINTIFF IN STATEMENT OF CLAIM BY FORMER CFO HAVE COME TO SATISFACTORY RESOLUTION