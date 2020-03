March 13 (Reuters) - Lattice Biologics Ltd:

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS TO EVALUATE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY STEM CELL THERAPY TREATMENT OF COVID-19 LUNG DISEASE

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS - TO EVALUATE AMNIOTIC FLUID CONCENTRATE, AMNIOBOOST, IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS