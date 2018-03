BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Temporarily Increases Board Size To 11

March 7 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp:

* LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ‍SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS​

* LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR - 3 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, JAMES LEDERER, JOHN MAJOR, KRISHNA RANGASAYEE, TO BE APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE MARCH 13

* LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS