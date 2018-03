Feb 28 (Reuters) - Latvijas Balzams As:

* SAYS UNAUDITED TURNOVER OF THE COMPANY WAS 78.3 MILLION EURO, WHICH IS 3.4% MORE THAN IN 2016

* SAYS FY PROFIT IS 8.58 MILLION EURO THAT REPRESENTS 14% INCREASE IN COMPARISON TO YEAR 2016