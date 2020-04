BRIEF-Launch Of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes

April 3 (Reuters) - Ardagh Group SA:

* LAUNCH OF $500 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* ARDAGH GROUP SA - LAUNCHED AN OFFERING OF $500 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* ARDAGH GROUP SA - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY IN FULL A $300 MILLION TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

* ARDAGH GROUP SA - EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 OF 2020 IN LINE WITH ITS GUIDANCE OF $270 MILLION

* ARDAGH GROUP - PRO FORMA FOR OFFERING, TOTAL CASH AND COMMITTED LIQUIDITY WOULD INCREASE TO $1.3 BILLION, INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $1.15 BILLION IN CASH

* ARDAGH GROUP SA - NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 DURING QUARTER

* ARDAGH GROUP SA - OVERALL DEMAND HAS REMAINED RESILIENT TO DATE

* ARDAGH GROUP - COVID OUTBREAK MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT ABILITY TO OPERATE BUSINESS, INCLUDING POTENTIAL DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN AND WORKFORCE

* ARDAGH GROUP SA - COVID-19 IMPACT ON CAPITAL MARKETS COULD ALSO IMPACT CO’S COST OF BORROWING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: