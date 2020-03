BRIEF-Laura Ashley Announces Intention To Appoint Administrators

March 17 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings PLC:

* ASHLEY (LAURA) HLDGS - INTENTION TO APPOINT ADMINISTRATORS

* LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS - CONTINUED TO CLOSELY MONITOR IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND HAS REVIEWED ITS IMMEDIATE CASHFLOW FORECASTS.

* LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC - COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS HAD AN IMMEDIATE AND SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADING

* LAURA ASHLEY - TALKS WITH STAKEHOLDERS HAVE BEEN ONGOING AND DIRECTORS ARE IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS FOR PROVISION OF THIRD-PARTY DEBT FUNDING

* LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC - REQUESTED THAT ITS ORDINARY SHARES BE SUSPENDED FROM PREMIUM LISTING SEGMENT OF OFFICIAL LIST

* LAURA ASHLEY - EXPECTS IT WILL NOT BE IN POSITION TO DRAW DOWN ADDITIONAL FUNDS FROM THIRD PARTY LENDERS IN A TIMELY MANNER

* LAURA ASHLEY - MUI ASIA LIMITED CONFIRMED THAT IT IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT IN REQUIRED TIMEFRAME

* LAURA ASHLEY - NOT CERTAIN WHETHER THERE WOULD BE ANY SURPLUS ASSETS AVAILABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY

* LAURA ASHLEY - INTENTION TO APPOINT ROBERT LEWIS AND ZELF HUSSAIN AS ADMINISTRATORS.