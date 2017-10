Aug 15 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings Plc

* EXPECT NET PRE-TAX PROFITS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 WILL NOW BE MATERIALLY BELOW MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* FY RESULTS WILL SHOW AN EXCEPTIONAL £2.8M IMPAIRMENT CHARGE DUE TO REVALUATION OF A FREEHOLD PROPERTY OWNED BY GROUP