Dec 15 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC. AGREES TO SELL ITS INSTITUTION IN MALAYSIA TO AFFINITY EQUITY PARTNERS

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - DEAL FOR TRANSACTION VALUE OF USD180 MILLION.

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - NET TRANSACTION VALUE TO LAUREATE UNDER AGREEMENT WILL BE USD162 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: