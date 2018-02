BRIEF-Laureate Education Announces Repayment Of Term Loan Debt

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC. ANNOUNCES REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN DEBT AND SUCCESSFUL REPRICING

* LAUREATE EDUCATION - ‍AMENDED SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOANS CONSTITUTING SERIES 2024 TERM LOANS​

* LAUREATE EDUCATION-UNDER AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE MARGIN APPLICABLE TO OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS REDUCED TO 3.50% FOR LIBOR TERM LOANS

* LAUREATE EDUCATION-UNDER AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE MARGIN APPLICABLE TO OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS REDUCED TO 2.50% FOR ALTERNATE BASE RATE TERM LOANS

* LAUREATE EDUCATION-‍INTEREST RATE REDUCTION,DECREASED PRINCIPAL OUTSTANDING EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUALIZED INTEREST EXPENSE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $33.6 MILLION​