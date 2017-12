Dec 21 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION - BOARD ELECTED EILIF-SERCK HANSSEN, CO‘S PRESIDENT, WHO WILL BECOME CO‘S CEO ON JANUARY 1, 2018, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LAUREATE EDUCATION- ON DEC 16, ROBERT ZOELLICK, ADVISED CO'S BOARD THAT HE INTENDS TO RESIGN AS DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE DEC 31