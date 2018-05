BRIEF-Laureate Education Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.59

May 9 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 REVENUE $885.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $843 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.26 BILLION TO $4.3 BILLION

* UPDATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* SEES CAPEX SPENDING AT APPROXIMATELY 7% OF REVENUE IN 2018

* SEES TOTAL ENROLLMENTS IN RANGE OF 1,025,000 TO 1,030,000 IN 2018

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $810 MILLION TO $820 MILLION