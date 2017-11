Nov 22 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc

* Laureate Education Inc - ‍Laureate Education, Galileo Global signed agreement for sale of Laureate’s institutions in Italy and Cyprus​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: