Dec 27 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC. AGREES TO SELL ITS INTEREST IN ITS UNIVERSITY IN CHINA TO CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - DEAL FOR RMB1,430 MILLION

* LAUREATE EDUCATION - CO, CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF CO'S INTEREST IN HUNAN INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS UNIVERSITY