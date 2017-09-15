FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank announces redemption of series 2012-1 medium term notes
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank announces redemption of series 2012-1 medium term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada

* Laurentian Bank announces redemption of the series 2012-1 medium term notes

* Laurentian Bank of Canada- to redeem on Oct. 19, all of outstanding series 2012-1 medium term notes, due Oct. 19, 2022 having amount of $200 million

* Laurentian Bank of Canada - To redeem at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest

* Laurentian Bank of Canada - interest on notes will cease to accrue on and after redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.