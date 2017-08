Aug 15 (Reuters) - LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S:

* APRIL-JUNE REVENUE AMOUNTED TO DKK 47.6M (59.6)

* APRIL-JUNE 2017 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO DKK 12.8M (12.1), CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 6 PERCENT

* GROUP ADJUSTS ITS EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARDS TO NET REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017

* IN 2017, GROUP EXPECTS A STABLE NET REVENUE OR A DECREASE IN NET REVENUE AND AN EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 20-25 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)