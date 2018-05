May 3 (Reuters) - LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S:

* REG-LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2018

* Q1 EBITDA DKK 41.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EBITDA AND PROFIT IN Q1 2018 AT HIGHEST LEVEL EVER

* EBITDA FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE DKK 65-70M, AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS EXPECTED TO BE DKK 30-35M