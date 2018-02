BRIEF-Lauritz.com Unit Sells Property At Rovsingsgade 68

Feb 27 (Reuters) - LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S:

* REG-LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S - SALE OF THE PROPERTY AT ROVSINGSGADE 68

* ‍SALE OF PROPERTY WILL NOT AFFECT 2018 RESULT OF LAURITZ.COM​

* ‍PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY FUTURE COMMITMENTS FOR LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S OR REST OF GROUP, AT A PRICE OF DKK 35.000.000​

* ‍SALE OF PROPERTY WILL IMPROVE LIQUIDITY BY DKK 35.000.000​

* ‍SUBSIDIARY LAURITZ.COM A/S ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ROVSINGSGADE 68 TO COMPANY ROVSINGGADE 68 APS​