Sept 15 (Reuters) - Laurus Labs Ltd

* Gets EIR from U.S. FDA for its finished dosage formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients plant, unit 2, located at Atchutapuram

* Unit 2 (FDF) completed BGV Hamburg inspection, units 1 & 3 completed WHO inspection this month with no critical/major observations