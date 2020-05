May 27 (Reuters) - Laurus Labs Ltd:

* LAURUS LABS SAYS TRANSPORT COST OF RAW MATERIALS AND FINISHED GOODS GONE UP TREMENDOUSLY DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* BUSINESS OF CO NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19

* THERE MAY NOT BE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF CO IN FUTURE DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: