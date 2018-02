Feb 5 (Reuters) - LAVIDE HOLDING NV:

* CONSIDERING PROCEDURE AGAINST AMELIE HOLDING BV AND/OR FORMER BOARD MEMBER OF GASTVRIJ NEDERLAND BV‍​

* IS OF THE OPINION THAT INCORRECT AND/OR INCOMPLETE INFORMATION WAS PROVIDED CONCERNING DEBT POSITION OF GASTVRIJ‍​

* WILL FIRST TRY TO REACH A SETTLEMENT OUT OF COURT, FIRST DISCUSSION ABOUT THIS TO START FEBRUARY 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2C0sWPC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)