Sept 22 (Reuters) - Law Debenture Corporation Plc:

* CHRISTOPHER SMITH HAS CONFIRMED THAT HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AT NEXT AGM, PLANNED FOR 11 APRIL 2018

* CHRISTOPHER WILL RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT CONCLUSION OF MEETING

* ROBERT HINGLEY WILL REPLACE CHRISTOPHER SMITH AS CHAIRMAN OF CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)