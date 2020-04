April 27 (Reuters) - Law Union & Rock Insurance PLC :

* LAW UNION & ROCK INSURANCE PLC - FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM 4.83 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.54 BILLION NAIRA

* LAW UNION & ROCK INSURANCE PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 935.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 490.1 MILLION NAIRA