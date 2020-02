Feb 28 (Reuters) - Law Union & Rock Insurance PLC :

* LAW UNION & ROCK INSURANCE - GOT BINDING OFFER FROM VEROD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO BUY ALL ISSUED SHARES OF CO AT 1.23 KOBO/SHARE

* LAW UNION & ROCK INSURANCE - BOARD WILL RECOMMEND VEROD CAPITAL OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL