March 29 (Reuters) - Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc :

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX 910.7 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 561.9 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET PREMIUM INCOME 2.62 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 2.66 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF 0.04 NAIRA PER SHARE AS DIVIDENDS FOR FY 2017