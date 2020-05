BRIEF-Lawmaker seeks FCA update on Aviva preference shares redemption

May 21 (Reuters) -

* MEL STRIDE WRITES TO FCA ON AVIVA PREFERENCE SHARES

* CHAIR OF TREASURY COMMITTEE, HAS TODAY WRITTEN TO CHRISTOPHER WOOLARD, INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA), SEEKING INFORMATION ABOUT PROGRESS OF ANY INVESTIGATIONS THAT MIGHT BE ONGOING INTO AVIVA OR WIDER MARKET IN PREFERENCE SHARES.

* In March 2018, the FCA stated that it was "undertaking a review to establish whether there are circumstances that might require an investigation to be conducted".