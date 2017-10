Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Lawson Inc’s net profit likely grew 4 percent on the year in the six months ended August - Nikkei

* Lawson Inc’s gross operating revenue likely rose 7% to nearly 330 billion yen in the six months ended August - Nikkei

* Lawson Inc's operating profit is seen down 3% at just under 39 billion yen in the six months ended August - Nikkei