April 19 (Reuters) - Lawson Products Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* AVERAGE DAILY SALES (“ADS”) INCREASED 15.0% TO $1.341 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES INCREASED 13.2% TO $84.5 MILLION

* Q1 OF 2018 INCLUDES INCOME TAX EXPENSE WHICH NEGATIVELY IMPACTED FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.07