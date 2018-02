Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lawson Products Inc:

* LAWSON PRODUCTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.21

* Q4 SALES ROSE 19.8 PERCENT TO $80.6 MILLION

* IN QUARTER, RECOGNIZED A $20.4 MILLION NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT PRIMARILY DUE TO RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: