April 22 (Reuters) - Lawton Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES TO HALT ON APRIL 23 AS IT WILL IMPLEMENT DELISTING RISK WARNING DUE TO CONSECUTIVE NET LOSSES IN 2016, 2017

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON APRIL 24 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2K6zbGS ; bit.ly/2F6AjXf Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)