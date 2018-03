BRIEF-Layne Christensen Comments On Letter From Cetus Capital

March 26 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co:

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMMENTS ON LETTER FROM CETUS CAPITAL

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO - “BOARD STRONGLY BELIEVES THAT PROPOSED MERGER WITH GRANITE IS IN BEST INTEREST OF LAYNE’S STOCKHOLDERS”

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN - ‍UNANIMOUSLY CONCLUDED DEAL WITH GRANITE OFFERED “MORE FAVORABLE OPPORTUNITY FOR LAYNE’S STOCKHOLDERS THAN ALTERNATIVES CONSIDERED​”

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO - “WELCOMES CONSTRUCTIVE INPUT FROM ITS STOCKHOLDERS”

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO - HOWEVER, BOARD "BELIEVES CETUS' ANALYSIS RESULTS IN INACCURATE AND MISLEADING CONCLUSIONS"