Nov 1 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co

* Layne Christensen Co - ‍announced a long-term agreement that provides Layne with exclusive right to develop GLO non-potable water resources​

* Layne Christensen Co - agreement is for five-year and contains multiple renewal options​

* Layne Christensen - ‍currently expects it will begin construction of water infrastructure assets under agreement during fiscal Q4 beginning on Nov 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: