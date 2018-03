March 23 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co:

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN SAYS ON MARCH 19, CO ENTERED INTO A NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TWO FUNDS - SEC FILING

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN - UNDER AGREEMENT, PURCHASERS HAVE COMMITTED TO PURCHASE $71.0 MILLION OF COMPANY'S 11% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE OCTOBER 16, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2G0ZY9a) Further company coverage: