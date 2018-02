Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* LAZARD ELECTS IRIS KNOBLOCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LAZARD LTD - ‍RICHARD PARSONS NAMED LEAD DIRECTOR​

* LAZARD LTD - STEVEN HEYER WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLES AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD'S NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE