BRIEF-Lazard Ltd Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.21

April 26 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.21

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $252 BILLION, UP 17% FROM MARCH 31, 2017

* FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BILLION

* ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MILLION, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020

AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $962 MILLION