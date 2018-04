April 25 (Reuters) - LAZURDE COMPANY FOR JEWELRY:

* CO AND TAMKEEN AGREE ON TRANSACTION PRICE AND FINAL TERMS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF IZDIAD COMMERCIAL CO OF ARABIA WHICH OPERATES TOUS INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISE IN KSA

* PARTIES WILL MAKE THEIR EFFORTS FOR SIGNING SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT BEFORE END OF MAY 2018

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED BY BANK CREDIT FACILITIES AND CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES