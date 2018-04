April 30 (Reuters) - Lazydays Holdings Inc:

* LAZYDAYS APPOINTS NICHOLAS TOMASHOT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC - TOMASHOT SUCCEEDS MAURA BERNEY, WHO HAS MADE PERSONAL DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS CFO

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC - TOTAL REVENUE FOR FISCAL Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $177.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $7.9 MILLION OR 4.6%