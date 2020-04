BRIEF-Lazydays Holdings Reduce Its Workforce By About 25%

April 6 (Reuters) - Lazydays Holdings Inc:

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC - REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 25%

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC - SENIOR MANAGEMENT WILL FORGO 25% OF THEIR SALARY

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC - SUSPEND 2020 ANNUAL PAY INCREASES

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC - DELAY NON-CRITICAL CAPITAL PROJECTS

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC - OVERALL MAGNITUDE AND LENGTH OF IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS UNCERTAIN AT THIS TIME