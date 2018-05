May 10 (Reuters) - Lazydays Holdings Inc:

* LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 4.6 PERCENT TO $177.8 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME $3.0 MILLION VERSUS $4 MILLION