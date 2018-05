May 1 (Reuters) - L.B. Foster Co:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* QTRLY SALES INCREASED BY 3.2% FROM PRIOR YEAR QUARTER TO $122.5 MILLION

* BACKLOG WAS $220.3 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, A 12.8% INCREASE THAT WAS SUPPORTED BY INCREASES IN EACH OF THREE SEGMENTS