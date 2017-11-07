BRIEF-L.B. Foster reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Nov 7 (Reuters) - L.B. Foster Co:
* L.B. Foster reports third quarter operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $135 million to $142 million
* Sees fy revenue $530 million to $537 million
* L.B. Foster co - Q3 net sales of $131.5 million increased by $16.8 million, or 14.7pct, compared to prior year quarter
* L.B. Foster Co - qtrly backlog increased 31.8 percent from prior year to $189.6 mln
* L.B. Foster Co - anticipate q4 ebitda will be in a range between $9.5 million and $11.5 million
* L.B. Foster Co - Q3 new orders were $145.5 million, a 31.3% increase from prior year quarter