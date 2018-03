March 29 (Reuters) - Lb-Shell Plc:

* ‍LOSS AFTER TAX FOR 14 MONTHS ENDING 30 NOV 2017 10.80 MILLION STG​

* ‍PERIOD WAS ANOTHER DIFFICULT AND DISAPPOINTING ONE FOR COMPANY AS REVENUE GROWTH PROVED ELUSIVE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)