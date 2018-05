BRIEF-LB-Shell TO Implement Continuation Option, Appoints New Board

May 3 (Reuters) - LB-Shell PLC:

* UPDATE ON CONTINUATION OPTION AND DIRECTORATE CHANGES

* HAS NOW DECIDED THAT IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS TO LOOK TO IMPLEMENT THE CONTINUATION OPTION

* CONTINUATION OPTION IS EXPECTED TO INVOLVE COMPANY BUYING, INVESTING IN BUSINESS WHICH IS AT THIS POINT UNIDENTIFIED

* NEW BOARD HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO PURSUE CONTINUATION OPTION

* CURRENT BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE STANDING DOWN AS DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

