July 7 (Reuters) - LBT Innovations Ltd:

* LBT INNOVATIONS LTD- ANNOUNCE A MARKETING AGENT AGREEMENT WITH BECKMAN COULTER, INC

* LBT INNOVATIONS LTD-INITIALLY, AGREEMENT WILL FOCUS ON TERRITORIES OF GERMANY, UNITED KINGDOM AND FRANCE

* LBT INNOVATIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, BECKMAN COULTER WILL ACT AS MARKETING AGENT FOR APAS INDEPENDENCE IN EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: