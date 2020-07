July 9 (Reuters) - LBT Innovations Ltd:

* RECEIVED COMMITMENTS TOTALLING ABOUT $8 MILLION, FOR NEW FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY AT 16 CENTS PER SHARE

* PLACEMENT AT 16 CENTS PER SHARE

* FUNDS FROM PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT THESE SALES ACTIVITIES IN EUROPE WITH BECKMAN COULTER