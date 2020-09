Sept 17 (Reuters) - LBX Pharmacy Chain JSC:

* SAYS IT SCRAPS A-SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PLAN

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO UNLOAD UP TO 2% STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN SEPT 23, 2020 AND MARCH 22, 2021 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FPzmbB; bit.ly/2RwT0vK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)