March 22 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA:

* LC CORP BV SELLS 3 MILLION OF CO SHARES FOR 46.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* LC CORP BV REDUCES STAKE IN CO TO 2.29 PERCENT FROM 6.17 PERCENT

* LC CORP BV IS AFFILIATED WITH LESZEK CZARNECKI, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF IDEA BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)