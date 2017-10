Oct 31 (Reuters) - LC CORP SA:

* SAYS FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES TO ENLARGE Q3 GROSS PROFIT BY 22.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES TO DECREASE 9-MONTH GROSS PROFIT BY 24.8 MILLION ZLOTYS