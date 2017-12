Dec 20 (Reuters) - LC CORP SA:

* ITS UNIT GETS UP TO EUR 34.2 MILLION INVESTMENT LOAN TO FINANCE WOLA RETRO OFFICE BUILDING IN WARSAW

* ITS UNIT ALSO SIGNS UP TO 7 MILLION ZLOTY LOAN TO PAY VAT ON INVESTMENT

* LOANS ARE PROVIDED BY MBANK HIPOTECZNY AND MBANK

* THE INVESTMENT LOAN IS DUE BY NOV. 28, 2027, THE OTHER LOAN IS DUE BY NOV. 28, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)