May 4 (Reuters) - LCI Industries:

* Q1 SALES $650 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $628.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* APRIL SALES ROSE 46 PERCENT TO $245 MILLION